Carilion nurses give Christmas trees and stockings to COVID-19 patients

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nurses at Roanoke Memorial Hospital came together to do something special for COVID-19 patients.

They raised money to buy trees and stockings for each of the 19 COVID patients currently at the hospital. The stockings are filled with little gifts and notes of love from staff. The nurses surprised the patients with these Christmas decorations on Christmas Eve.

“The last ten months have just been down for everyone, and so we needed something to just bring everyone up and lift their spirits, and giving each patient a Christmas tree was just important because I wanted them to have a piece of home,” Bobby Wimmer, Registered Nurse on the COVID-19 Unit at Carilinon, said.

Wimmer says they want to bring some joy over the holidays to the patients, who can’t have any visitors.

