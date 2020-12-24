Advertisement

Charlottesville, national health experts discuss new strain of coronavirus, vaccines

As for the new mutation, Dr. Birx said health officials need to be actively looking for it here in the U.S. She said if it was present in the UK as early as September, it may have already been in the United States.
(Ashley Boles)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new strain of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom has gained the attention of health officials here in the United States.

The new strain means lots of new questions. Arguably the biggest is: will the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines be effective against it?

Dr. Costi Sifri, an infectious disease expert with the University of Virginia Health System, says it may be.

“From a scientific standpoint, the ability to have those platforms to essentially plug-and-play with new emerging pathogens is quite exciting,” he said.

Right now, the vaccine is only going out to healthcare workers and those living at long-term care facilities.

Dr. Debora Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, shared a timeline on when it could be administered to the general public.

“I think those of us that don’t fit into these categories are just going to have to wait our turn after March,” she said.

In an interview with Gray TV’s D.C. Bureau, Birx noted the vaccine is only proven to be effective in preventing serious illness, not necessarily the spread of the virus.

“So you may get a low-grade infection and you may shed virus,” she said. “We know it protects against disease and protects against severe disease.”

Only time will tell if the vaccine can prevent infection. In the meantime, Birx has a familiar message for everyone.

“The masking, the physical distancing, the washing their hands, not gathering across households will stop both a more transmissible virus and well as our current viruses.”

As for the new mutation, Dr. Birx said health officials need to be actively looking for it here in the U.S. She said if it was present in the UK as early as September, it may have already been in the United States.

Her counterpart on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he thinks a travel ban from the UK would be premature.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Winter Storm Advisory and Winter Storm Warning go into effect late Thursday.
Powerful front brings multiple impacts Thursday
Pittsylvania County has filed charges against former "Survivor" contestant Jonny Fairplay and...
Former “Survivor” contestant accused of larceny in Pittsylvania County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after they say someone stole mail from...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for mail thieves, needs your help
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
The CDC says the safest way to celebrate is at home with people you live with or online with...
CDC: How to celebrate New Year’s safely
The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
COVID model projects 567,000 deaths by April
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand