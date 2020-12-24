Churches get creative for their Christmas Eve services

VINTON AND MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The pandemic is transforming traditions, and that includes Christmas Eve services. Local churches are finding ways to keep people safe while still celebrating the holiday.

Many churches aren’t holding their typical Christmas Eve services. WDBJ7 with the Pastor of Vinton Baptist about the drive-in service they’re holding. We also heard from the Pastor of Mount Olive East Christian Church in Martinsville about their Zoom Service.

”We felt like this was the best option for everyone to be able to be in the same space at the same time in the safest way,” Travis Russell, Pastor of Vinton Baptist Church, said.

Members of Vinton Baptist spent the day setting up a backdrop to make their drive-in service feel festive, even though it’s at the River Park Shopping Center instead of inside a sanctuary.

“People are looking for those things of advent that we celebrate, hope, peace, joy and love, and I think the only real way to do that is to be together,” Russell said.

The service will go on rain or shine. The leaders of Vinton Baptist will be under an awning to stay dry, while members can listen to the service on the radio.

Over in Martinsville, Mount Olive East Christian Church decided to avoid any sort of gathering altogether, and held a Zoom service.

“We did something different. I’ve been pastoring churches now since 1978 so you have to do the math, and today was the first time ever that I had a new day Christmas worship service. And so at 12 :00 we went on Zoom, and we had a worship service with Christmas music being played and had prayer,” Davis said.

He preached a sermon called ‘Christmas just ain’t Christmas without the one you love.’

“Whatever way that I can use technology, whatever means to bring worship to my members, I was going to do that,” Davis said.

Members also had the option to connect to the service through their phones.

