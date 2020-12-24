Advertisement

CommUNITY Church hosts ‘Santa in a Bubble’

By Ashley Boles
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa is coming in just two days, but you can see him early - Wednesday from 5- 8 at CommUNITY Church in Salem.

While Santa won’t be wearing a mask, he’s being safe. Santa will sit inside a plastic dome.

Wednesday is the third night CommUNITY is hosting this event. Each kid gets a gift bag and a few lucky kids have an egg inside, which means they get to pick a bigger toy out. But this night, every child who comes to see Santa gets to choose a bigger toy.

So far 330 children have come to meet Santa in a bubble.

There is no pre-registration required. CommUNITY church is at 1923 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving sedan and dump truck blocked 220 southbound near Rocky Mount in Franklin County
18-year-old killed in crash on 220 in Franklin County
Roanoke Fire crews fighting fire on 10 1/2 Street SE
Investigators: Smoking materials led to fire that burned two homes
Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced new COVID-19 restrictions going into place across the...
Northam announces temporary changes to Virginia’s unemployment insurance program
Gina Renee Hall
40 years later, some of Gina Hall’s remains found in Pulaski County

Latest News

Rockbridge County Sheriff's Deputies and other volunteers pose with the toys they bought at...
JP’s Toy Drive shops for and distributes toys in Rockbridge
Wytheville Tribute to Late VSP Agent Alderson/Courtesy Former VSP Trooper M. Russo
Wytheville pays tribute to late Virginia State Police trooper
Christmas came a little early at the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Tuesday, when a couple...
Body armor vests donated for Montgomery County’s K9 officers
RPD members picked up the turkeys from Kroger earlier Tuesday before hand delivering them.
RPD gives out turkeys to families for Christmas