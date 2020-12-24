CommUNITY Church hosts ‘Santa in a Bubble’

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Santa is coming in just two days, but you can see him early - Wednesday from 5- 8 at CommUNITY Church in Salem.

While Santa won’t be wearing a mask, he’s being safe. Santa will sit inside a plastic dome.

Wednesday is the third night CommUNITY is hosting this event. Each kid gets a gift bag and a few lucky kids have an egg inside, which means they get to pick a bigger toy out. But this night, every child who comes to see Santa gets to choose a bigger toy.

So far 330 children have come to meet Santa in a bubble.

There is no pre-registration required. CommUNITY church is at 1923 E Main St, Salem, VA 24153.

