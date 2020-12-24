Advertisement

COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage also drops

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WVLT)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 323,915 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 24, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,782 from the 319,133 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 4,652 new cases.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,070,000 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 11.5 percent positivity rate over the last week, lower than the 11.6 percent reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 4,791 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,760 reported Wednesday.

2,577 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,586 reported Wednesday.

28,940 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Winter Storm Advisory and Winter Storm Warning go into effect late Thursday.
Powerful front brings multiple impacts Thursday
Pittsylvania County has filed charges against former "Survivor" contestant Jonny Fairplay and...
Former “Survivor” contestant accused of larceny in Pittsylvania County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after they say someone stole mail from...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for mail thieves, needs your help
A Georgia college student has been sentenced to two months in prison for breaking the Cayman...
Georgia teen jailed in Cayman Islands for violating COVID-19 protocol

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
California becomes 1st state to top 2 million virus cases
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand
The CDC advises holiday travelers to get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after their...
Despite warnings, 85 million Americans expected to travel over holidays
The truckers have been unable to cross the border for days due to travel restrictions imposed...
Angry, stranded truckers scuffle with police at UK-France border