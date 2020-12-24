COVID hospitalizations down in Virginia; positive test percentage also drops

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 323,915 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 24, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,782 from the 319,133 reported Wednesday, a bigger increase than Wednesday’s 4,652 new cases.

4,070,000 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 11.5 percent positivity rate over the last week, lower than the 11.6 percent reported Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 4,791 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,760 reported Wednesday.

2,577 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,586 reported Wednesday.

28,940 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

