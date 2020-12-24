Advertisement

Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park

The land will be part of a state park situated along the York River
File photo of Douthat State Park
File photo of Douthat State Park(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State officials say a land acquisition in Gloucester County has brought Virginia one step closer to opening its 40th state park. A Tuesday news release says the Conservation Fund transferred 643 acres known as Timberneck Farm to the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The land will be part of a state park situated along the York River named Machicomoco that’s expected to open in early 2021. Dominion Energy provided $25 million for the project through an agreement intended to mitigate the effects of a significant transmission line project.

The release says the name “Machicomoco” was proposed by the Native American tribes in the region who contributed to the park design.

Most Read

Sarah Lewis, 34, was due to have her fourth child on Christmas before police say she was...
Husband kills pregnant wife days before her due date in NC murder-suicide
Winter Storm Advisory and Winter Storm Warning go into effect late Thursday.
Powerful front brings multiple impacts Thursday
Pittsylvania County has filed charges against former "Survivor" contestant Jonny Fairplay and...
Former “Survivor” contestant accused of larceny in Pittsylvania County
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs your help after they say someone stole mail from...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office searches for mail thieves, needs your help
1-2" of rain's possible and with some heavier downpours we could see localized flooding.
Mixed bag of hazards for Christmas Eve

Latest News

Cowden is pictured with a vehicle that resembles the Camry he is believed to be driving. ...
State Police issue Senior Alert for man missing out of Manassas
The journey is well over 30 hours to get back home to Salem.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle;’ Salem family brings home daughter from Kyrgyzstan on Christmas Eve
As 2020 comes to a close, BRISCNET says ten towers are operational across Bedford County. Final...
BRISCNET says phase one of Bedford County broadband expansion nearly complete
Charlottesville, national health experts discuss new strain of coronavirus, vaccines