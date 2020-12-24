Powerful front brings multiple impacts Thursday
A soaking rain Thursday with some snow showers into early Friday
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain falling heavily at times
- Strong storms may lead to damaging wind gusts
- Snow showers later Thursday into early Friday
CHRISTMAS EVE (THURSDAY)
Thursday will be quite soggy from start to finish. This means a soggy day for last-minute Christmas shopping or checking out the lights Christmas Eve night. We could see anywhere from 1″ to 2″ of rain as the front exits. Flash flooding is possible with the heaviest rain moving in for the afternoon hours.
There could even be some damaging wind gusts within a few strong to severe thunderstorms as the cold front moves through. Main issue with any stronger storms would be damaging wind gusts.
As temperatures rapidly drop into the 20s after midnight, we could see flash freeze, meaning any leftover moisture (rain/snow) on the roads may not have enough time to evaporate before the temperatures drop below freezing. This could lead to some slick spots later Thursday into Friday.
We also have to watch for the potential of a few scattered snow showers Thursday evening into Friday morning. We could see several inches of accumulation in the mountains. Other areas could pick up a quick coating to an inch or two.
Winds will be increasing and become gusty as the front moves through. Winds look to remain gusty overnight into Friday morning.
CHRISTMAS DAY (FRIDAY)
We are looking at a very cold start to the holiday with early morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Winds will remain gusty so wind chills will be in the single digits and teens. Temperatures in the afternoon look to reach the 20s and lower 30s.
WEEKEND
Sunshine will be with us for the entire weekend. We’ll still be cold Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but we should climb back into the upper 40s by Sunday.