Spike in air travel during holiday week

Shifting travel patterns may lead to changes at Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport
By Jane Caffrey
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the holidays here, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is seeing a spike in passengers this week, largely due to last-minute bookings.

On average, 1,000 people travel out of the airport daily. During the week of Christmas, TSA numbers reflect that approximately 500-600 people are traveling per day.

That is up from the 40 percent of travelers that airport officials expected to see based on early bookings. They say hundreds of people bought airline tickets in the last two weeks, leading to the spike in travel.

However, air travel still looks very different in 2020. Passengers are packing a little patience, and some extra items in their carry-on bags.

“I’m definitely wearing a mask, and I always have my wipes with me,” Irina Zub said. ”I’m just maintaining distance from people. Standard precautions, you try not to touch things as much,” Jim Gingeleski, who was picking family up from the airport, added.

With a mask requirement, increased cleaning, and a new app that allows for touchless parking payments, airport officials are also fighting back against COVID-19. ”We’ve got a very clean and safe environment,” Brad Boettcher, director of marketing, said.

Boettcher says there are several ways travelers can protect themselves from the virus.

“If you’re going to take a trip try to quarantine as much as you can, or get tested and make sure you’re negative,” he said. “I would encourage you to pack a couple of spare masks, that way you can change them part way through your trip. Just a way to limit contact points, before you go through the security checkpoint, put everything you can into your carry-on bag except your ID and your boarding pass.”

Boettcher adds that travelers can reduce risks at touch points by downloading the airline carrier’s app for a touchless check-in, and also by making use of the hand sanitizing stations that are placed around the airport. Passengers are now also permitted to carry up to 12 ounces of hand sanitizer through security.

Once a passenger boards a plane, there is a filtration system that cycles air out of the aircraft every two to four minutes. ”The fact that people are masked up and you have this air being constantly cleaned makes it a very safe environment,” Boettcher said.

Despite these precautions, numbers are down due to the pandemic.

Air travel took a nose dive in March. In April, the airport was carrying just three percent of its normal traffic. The numbers slowly climbed through the summer months, and over the Thanksgiving holiday traffic swelled to 60 percent. ”That traffic has dropped off again, but also a lot of the college students that would fly home for Thanksgiving and then go home for winter break left in November, and they won’t be coming back until January,” Boettcher said.

Another reason for the decline in traffic is the loss of business travel, which accounted for 60 percent of passengers before the pandemic. That caused the airport to lose a route to New York.

However, Boettcher says there has been a five percent increase in leisure travel. If that pattern holds up after the pandemic, it could ultimately mean more routes and competitive fares. ”When business travelers come back, that will lead to additional traffic,” Boettcher said. “The carriers will be able to give us more capacity, and hopefully get some new destinations that we’ve been working on.”

