State Police issue Senior Alert for man missing out of Manassas

Cowden was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Evans Street in Manassas Park, and stands at 5-foot-9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and grey hair, and could be wearing a gold watch.
Cowden is pictured with a vehicle that resembles the Camry he is believed to be driving. ...
Anyone with helpful tips is asked to contact the Manassas Park Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police and Manassas Park Police Department have issued alerts after James Ray Cowden, 90 of Manassas Park, was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

The man suffers from a cognitive impairment, putting his health and safety at risk after disappearing.

Cowden is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Camry with VA plates: 2347CG.

There is a tattoo that reads “JRC” on his right shoulder.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 703-361-1136 or visit the VA Senior Alert website for more.

