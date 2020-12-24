State Police issue Senior Alert for man missing out of Manassas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police and Manassas Park Police Department have issued alerts after James Ray Cowden, 90 of Manassas Park, was reported missing Thursday afternoon.

The man suffers from a cognitive impairment, putting his health and safety at risk after disappearing.

Cowden was last seen Wednesday at 11 a.m. on Evans Street in Manassas Park, and stands at 5-foot-9 inches tall and 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and grey hair, and could be wearing a gold watch.

Cowden is believed to be driving a silver 2014 Toyota Camry with VA plates: 2347CG.

There is a tattoo that reads “JRC” on his right shoulder.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 703-361-1136 or visit the VA Senior Alert website for more.

