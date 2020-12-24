Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was placed behind bars after refusing to wear a mask at work, Hazlehurst police said.

Chief Darian Murray said the woman, an employee at Tractor Supply Co., was arrested for failure to comply.

Murray said the employee was asked by an officer multiple times to put the mask on, and after several warnings starting using profanities toward the officer.

The woman, who has not been identified, was then arrested.

Hazlehurst police say this is the first time someone’s been arrested for refusing to put on a mask, though they have issued citations in the past.

Tractor Supply Co. could not be reached for comment.

