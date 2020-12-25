Former Tuskegee Airman honored posthumously at weekly Lynchburg rally

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a bone-chilling day Friday as people gathered at Monument Terrace for the weekly troop rally.

But a picture sitting in the middle of the crowd showed who they were there for.

“Thank you to all of you who have contributed to my getting to know my dad in ways I didn’t even before,” said Roy Farrar.

Alfred Farrar, a former Tuskegee Airman, was honored posthumously Friday.

He died only days ago before his 100th birthday.

His son Roy – Christmas cheer and all – stepped up to speak about his father and what his legacy means.

“It’s an honor to be his son and to carry that legacy forward and to know that all of the lessons that he taught me will continue to live on in the way I live my life and how I treat people,” said Farrar.

His father was a part of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group that trained Black military pilots during World War II.

He says those men were groundbreaking – and to know his father was a part of that group was a statement for racial justice.

“No one really wanted to see Black men in the air and under control of flight and it was a great movement forward,” said Farrar.

And now as he looks up into the skies, he’ll see his father and remember how he helped change history.

“Thank God for the life of my father,” said Farrar.

