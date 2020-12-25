Advertisement

Former Tuskegee Airman honored posthumously at weekly Lynchburg rally

A picture of Alfred Farrar was at Friday's troop rally.
A picture of Alfred Farrar was at Friday's troop rally.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a bone-chilling day Friday as people gathered at Monument Terrace for the weekly troop rally.

But a picture sitting in the middle of the crowd showed who they were there for.

“Thank you to all of you who have contributed to my getting to know my dad in ways I didn’t even before,” said Roy Farrar.

Alfred Farrar, a former Tuskegee Airman, was honored posthumously Friday.

He died only days ago before his 100th birthday.

His son Roy – Christmas cheer and all – stepped up to speak about his father and what his legacy means.

“It’s an honor to be his son and to carry that legacy forward and to know that all of the lessons that he taught me will continue to live on in the way I live my life and how I treat people,” said Farrar.

His father was a part of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group that trained Black military pilots during World War II.

He says those men were groundbreaking – and to know his father was a part of that group was a statement for racial justice.

“No one really wanted to see Black men in the air and under control of flight and it was a great movement forward,” said Farrar.

And now as he looks up into the skies, he’ll see his father and remember how he helped change history.

“Thank God for the life of my father,” said Farrar.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single digit wind chills possible to the west.
Dangerous wind chill tonight
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
File photo of Douthat State Park
Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
Two found shot to death in Giles County home

Latest News

Friday marked 995 straight weeks of folks gathering at Monument Terrace to honor our nation's...
Weekly rally honoring military approaches 1,000 week landmark
COVID-19 Updates
Virginia Department of Health reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases
Two found shot to death in Giles County home
Mother Nature treated folks in the New River Valley to a white Christmas this year.
New River Valley gets a white Christmas