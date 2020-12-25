Haley puts his story to the page

Dennis Haley was a part of three state championship teams at Salem, before playing linebacker at UVA where he recorded a hundred tackles over his final two seasons in 2003 and 2004.

Haley then got an opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens, playing three seasons with the team alongside the likes of Ray Lewis and Bart Scott.

Now he’s put those experiences on paper in his new book, “The Playbook, the Art of Dreaming.”

“All of the wins and losses, the trials and tribulations, that’s the playbook, just the story about how I started and how I finished. The Art of Dreaming, you just can’t dream and not do anything about it. You have to work for it,” said Haley.

By his own admission, Dennis was often overlooked and undervalued by some as a player. But he didn’t listen to the doubters and met every challenge head on.

“Starting at Salem, the struggle and hurdles for me, was just competition. I came into a program that had standout athletes everywhere and just being a part of that team and playing for Coach Willis White, a Hall of Fame Coach. That was a huge stepping stone for me to work hard and be successful and then when I get to UVA, I had my struggles at UVA. You go from high school to college and it’s not easy. I had to learn the hard way in some situations on how to become a man and how to grow up and make the right choices and put my life in my own hands and not other people’s hands. It kind of set that path of becoming a professional athlete. Once I made my mind up that that’s what I wanted to do I put the pedal to it and kept going.”

Haley hopes his new book will relate to everyone bring some light to what has been a tough 2020.

“We all take losses but we learn from our losses and don’t make the same mistake twice. Next play. As an athlete, that was a motto that I lived by, next play. That’s kind of how I lived my life and you just have to keep pushing on. With times the way they are now, that’s how we have to live. It’s next play, day by day”

The book releases through Amazon at 10 a.m. Saturday.

