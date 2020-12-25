Montgomery County barn hit by fire Thursday afternoon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple pieces of a Montgomery County barnyard were damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon along Walton Road.

According to Montgomery County Emergency Services, a handful of local crews responded to a report of a structure fire and were told of an explosion in a barn with a large fire. Firefighters found a barn, dump truck and numerous tractors on fire and proceeded to do what they could to save the property.

The rural location of the barn led crews to request multiple tanker trucks for extra water.

No injuries were reported.

The scene was cleared in about two hours.

