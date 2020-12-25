Advertisement

Montgomery County Moose Lodge feeds hundreds for the holidays

The lodge handed out close to 300 free meals and a small Christmas gift for kids.
The lodge handed out close to 300 free meals and a small Christmas gift for kids.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg, the local Moose Lodge prepared hundreds of free meals for those who need it most.

“This is like a close thing for me. I know what it is like to be hungry at the holidays, so I know there are people in need—especially this year – they need help,” said Tricia Kerr the organizer of the Christmas Eve meal.

Trisha Kerr said she simply couldn’t see anyone go hungry over the holidays.

“If I can bring and pit a smile on someone’s face today – it’s worth it to me,” said Tricia.

“COVID has really hit everyone hard. It has hit us in our jobs. Its hit us in our homes. It’s hit us in our wallets and our pantries,” said Tricia’s husband Chuck Kerr, the governor of the Montgomery County Moose Lodge.

Tricia and her husband are a part of the Moose Lodge 1470. They gathered about a dozen volunteers together to help hand out free Christmas meals.

“I’ve been doing this for a year. Fundraising money. Whether it be fundraising by raffle baskets or if I win bingo, I put the money in the, my bingo winnings,” said Tricia.

“She has poured her heart and her soul into this thing,” said Chuck,

They say even with this difficult year, providing a meal for someone is a chance to do something good for people who really need it.

“This is what we are here for is for the community,” said Chuck.

On top of a meal, kids also walked away with a few gifts for the holiday.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single digit wind chills possible to the west.
Dangerous wind chill tonight
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
File photo of Douthat State Park
Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
Two found shot to death in Giles County home

Latest News

NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
NORAD’s Santa Tracker follows St. Nick’s trek around globe
The journey is well over 30 hours to get back home to Salem.
‘It’s a Christmas miracle;’ Salem family brings home daughter from Kyrgyzstan on Christmas Eve
Santa will stay safe in a bubble tonight at CommUNITY church
CommUNITY Church hosts ‘Santa in a Bubble’
Rockbridge County Sheriff's Deputies and other volunteers pose with the toys they bought at...
JP’s Toy Drive shops for and distributes toys in Rockbridge