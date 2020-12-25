Montgomery County Moose Lodge feeds hundreds for the holidays

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg, the local Moose Lodge prepared hundreds of free meals for those who need it most.

“This is like a close thing for me. I know what it is like to be hungry at the holidays, so I know there are people in need—especially this year – they need help,” said Tricia Kerr the organizer of the Christmas Eve meal.

Trisha Kerr said she simply couldn’t see anyone go hungry over the holidays.

“If I can bring and pit a smile on someone’s face today – it’s worth it to me,” said Tricia.

“COVID has really hit everyone hard. It has hit us in our jobs. Its hit us in our homes. It’s hit us in our wallets and our pantries,” said Tricia’s husband Chuck Kerr, the governor of the Montgomery County Moose Lodge.

Tricia and her husband are a part of the Moose Lodge 1470. They gathered about a dozen volunteers together to help hand out free Christmas meals.

“I’ve been doing this for a year. Fundraising money. Whether it be fundraising by raffle baskets or if I win bingo, I put the money in the, my bingo winnings,” said Tricia.

“She has poured her heart and her soul into this thing,” said Chuck,

They say even with this difficult year, providing a meal for someone is a chance to do something good for people who really need it.

“This is what we are here for is for the community,” said Chuck.

On top of a meal, kids also walked away with a few gifts for the holiday.

