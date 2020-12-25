Advertisement

New River Valley gets a white Christmas

Mother Nature treated folks in the New River Valley to a white Christmas this year.
Mother Nature treated folks in the New River Valley to a white Christmas this year.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 12:52 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -After a day of rain showers and moderate temperatures in Blacksburg, we saw a cold snap that turned into snow quickly.

Around 9 p.m. Christmas Eve Night, the temperature went from nearly 50 degrees to below 30 by 10 p.m. in the downtown turning pavement into a winter wonderland.

VDOT has officials on standby as the storm progresses, but says this time roads weren’t pretreated because of all of the rain that was ahead of the snow. The wet pavement underneath the snow can get slick overnight especially as temperatures dip lower.

“There is a potential that conditions could change quickly so drivers really need to watch the forecast and maybe adjust your driving plans. If you do have to be out it’s important that you use extra caution,” said VDOT spokesman Jason Bond.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination especially as crews continue to clean up the roads. Officials warn to watch out for black ice from the cold snap.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decent snow totals into Christmas morning.
Mixed bag of hazards for Christmas Eve
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
File photo of Douthat State Park
Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park
Outfitters worry the new permit will force them to stop using the six DWR boat ramps in...
Botetourt County officials and businesses worry about new water access fees

Latest News

A Blacksburg startup has found a way to cut months and years off how long it takes to develop...
Blacksburg startup technology, 3D printing expedites future of medicine
Blacksburg Skyphos
Blacksburg Skyphos
Blacksburg White Christmas 2020
Blacksburg White Christmas 2020
Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Montgomery County barn hit by fire Thursday afternoon