New River Valley gets a white Christmas

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -After a day of rain showers and moderate temperatures in Blacksburg, we saw a cold snap that turned into snow quickly.

Around 9 p.m. Christmas Eve Night, the temperature went from nearly 50 degrees to below 30 by 10 p.m. in the downtown turning pavement into a winter wonderland.

VDOT has officials on standby as the storm progresses, but says this time roads weren’t pretreated because of all of the rain that was ahead of the snow. The wet pavement underneath the snow can get slick overnight especially as temperatures dip lower.

“There is a potential that conditions could change quickly so drivers really need to watch the forecast and maybe adjust your driving plans. If you do have to be out it’s important that you use extra caution,” said VDOT spokesman Jason Bond.

Allow for extra time to get to your destination especially as crews continue to clean up the roads. Officials warn to watch out for black ice from the cold snap.

