Two found shot to death in Giles County home

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in a home in Glen Lyn.

Deputies performing a well-being check found the bodies in the 200 block of Risley Circle shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. Both appear to have sustained gunshot wounds, according to investigators. No names have been released.

Investigators don’t believe there is a threat to the public, and no one is being sought, according to the sheriff’s office.

No further information will be released by the department until after a medical examiner has completed the initial investigation.

