Virginia Department of Health reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 327,993 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, December 25, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 4,078 from the 323,915 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than Thursday’s 4,782 new cases.

4,070,000 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted the same number reported Thursday, with an 11.5 percent positivity rate over the last week, also the same number reported Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 4,820 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,791 reported Thursday.

2,478 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 2,577 reported Thursday.

29,131 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

