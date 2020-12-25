Advertisement

Weekly rally honoring military approaches 1,000 week landmark

Friday marked 995 straight weeks of folks gathering at Monument Terrace to honor our nation's...
Friday marked 995 straight weeks of folks gathering at Monument Terrace to honor our nation's military.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A weekly rally honoring our nation’s military will soon reach a new landmark.

January 29 will mark 1,000 straight weeks of honoring our nation’s troops at Monument Terrace.

Event organizers say they plan to hold a special event then.

They say they’ll have several guest speakers that day to honor veterans from across the decades.

“It’s been a great ride and it’s still going on. So many people from World War II all the way down to Iraq and Afghanistan have been here - you’re talking 70 some years of span of veterans who have served our country,” said Steve Bozeman with the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

The weekly event got its start in 2001.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single digit wind chills possible to the west.
Dangerous wind chill tonight
The Waynesboro store is expected in 2021.
Store employee arrested after refusing to wear mask
File photo of Douthat State Park
Land acquired for Virginia’s 40th state park
Actor Tom Selleck left restaurant servers a tip of $2,020, honoring his co-star Donnie...
Actor Tom Selleck leaves $2,020 tip for servers, note
Two found shot to death in Giles County home

Latest News

A picture of Alfred Farrar was at Friday's troop rally.
Former Tuskegee Airman honored posthumously at weekly Lynchburg rally
COVID-19 Updates
Virginia Department of Health reports over 4,000 new COVID-19 cases
Two found shot to death in Giles County home
Mother Nature treated folks in the New River Valley to a white Christmas this year.
New River Valley gets a white Christmas