Weekly rally honoring military approaches 1,000 week landmark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A weekly rally honoring our nation’s military will soon reach a new landmark.

January 29 will mark 1,000 straight weeks of honoring our nation’s troops at Monument Terrace.

Event organizers say they plan to hold a special event then.

They say they’ll have several guest speakers that day to honor veterans from across the decades.

“It’s been a great ride and it’s still going on. So many people from World War II all the way down to Iraq and Afghanistan have been here - you’re talking 70 some years of span of veterans who have served our country,” said Steve Bozeman with the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council.

The weekly event got its start in 2001.

