Woman found dead near Roanoke home Friday morning

The woman was found lying on the ground in the area
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound Friday morning in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW after they responded to a report of a person down.

The woman was lying on the ground near a home in the area. Her identity is being withheld until her family is reached.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to make sure it is properly sent. Both forms of communication can remain anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

