#16 Virginia falls to #1 Gonzaga, 98-75
Kihei Clark led the Wahoos in points with 19
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDBJ) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team went up against the top team in the nation Saturday, falling to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 98-75.
Kihei Clark led the Wahoos in points with 19 and tied with Reece Beekman for the team lead in steals at four.
UVA falls to 4-2 on the year. They face Notre Dame in their next matchup scheduled for December 30.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.