16 Virginia falls to #1 Gonzaga, 98-75

(WDBJ) - The University of Virginia men’s basketball team went up against the top team in the nation Saturday, falling to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, 98-75.

Kihei Clark led the Wahoos in points with 19 and tied with Reece Beekman for the team lead in steals at four.

UVA falls to 4-2 on the year. They face Notre Dame in their next matchup scheduled for December 30.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.