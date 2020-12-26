Advertisement

Christiansburg Fire offers carbon monoxide safety tips after three hospitalized

The Christiansburg Fire Department is offering safety tips after three people were sent to the hospital this week for exposure to carbon monoxide this week from a generator inside their home.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department is offering safety tips after three people were sent to the hospital this week for exposure to carbon monoxide this week from a generator inside their home.

Firefighters say it’s important to maintain heating equipment regularly that uses gas or fossil fuels, making sure vents are clear of debris that would prevent them from operating properly.

When they’re called out to a possible leak, they have special gas detection equipment to sample the air that give readings of oxygen and carbon monoxide levels.

“CO is a gas that you can’t see, you can’t taste, and you can’t smell, so if you’re getting a detector that’s going off it’s better for us to come out and check and if it’s a false alarm then that means you’re safe in your house,” said Deputy Fire Marshall Curtis Whitt.

The people exposed to carbon monoxide this week were exposed at levels of 250 parts-per-million. Officials say that’s extremely dangerous and typically use extra protection at levels of 35.

Officials say it’s not safe to keep a generator in your house.

