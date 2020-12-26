Families enjoy white Christmas in the New River Valley

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) -Folks across many of our hometowns were treated to white Christmas, something that doesn’t happen very often.

When kids young and old woke up to snow on Christmas Day there was only one thing they could do—go sledding.

It might have been Avett’s first time solo sledding, but at four-and-a-half years old, he handled it like a champ.

“He just said I want to do it!” his father Sterling Nesbitt said. “It’s a winter wonderland out here for sure. We’ve never seen snow on Christmas Day.”

Sledding was a natural choice here at Blacksburg’s Primrose Park.

“You get to scoot down stuff and you get to roll off things if you’re about to bump into a tree,” said Ishaani Wadoski her first time sledding.

“This is pretty cool to have gone to sleep then woken up to two or three inches,” said Sky King. “It’s a dream come true for the girls to have a white Christmas. I grew up in New York, but we’ve lived in California for 10 years.”

King was out at Primrose park with three of his daughters, making a sled chain and the most of their adventures down the hill.

“It just brings back everything I did as a kid, but of course just seeing them do it and I love having a good time with my kids, it’s easy,” King said.

The bone-chilling wind kept many away as temperatures stayed in the teens all day. Chunks of ice might still litter the road and the snowman’s thawing is slowed. Folks did what they could to make the most of this unusual year.

“You always have to look for something fun, it’s not all bad there’s something good every day that you can find,” said Michelle Stocker.

It’s been a decade since the NRV’s last white Christmas.

