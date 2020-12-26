No injuries reported in early morning house fire in Danville

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1200 Block of Halifax Rd. at 4:27 Saturday morning.

DFD found fire coming out of the windows on the side and on the rear of the house. The Danville Fire Department Responded with 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Safety Officer, 1 Fire Marshal and 2 Chief Officers.

There was no one inside the house when crews arrived.

Engine 7 from the Airport Station was first to arrive, and according to Captain Thompson, the fire was knocked down quickly.

There were no injuries.

The house sustained moderate damage. The fire department was on the scene for approximately two and a half hours.

The lone occupant will be staying with family members. The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department, Danville Power and Light, Danville Water and Gas and Danville Public Works all assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.