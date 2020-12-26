Advertisement

Person flown to hospital after being found shot Friday evening in Pulaski

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Police Department, a person was found shot at 100 Washington Square Friday evening and flown to the hospital.

There is no current threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 980-7800 and ask for a supervisor.

