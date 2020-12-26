Pilots hold flyover event in Lynchburg to honor and remember former Tuskegee Airman on 100th birthday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Pilots took to the skies to honor and remember a Tuskegee airman who died last week.

Former Lyncburg native and Tuskegee Airman Alfred Farrar would’ve turned 100 on Saturday. So a group of local pilots chose to honor him by flying over his house on Bedford Avenue.

“He was a hero, a patriot, his legacy is inspirational, and I hope that while we pay tribute, folks can look up and hopefully be inspired themselves,” Andrew Crider, Pilot and Organizer of Flyover Event, said.

Farrar was part of a well known group, the Tuskegee Airmen, who trained Black military pilots during World War II.

Some local and out of town pilots first organized a flyover event for Farrar’s 100th birthday, but then he passed away last week, so they decided to keep the event and make it a tribute.

“It grew even bigger and became more important actually. It was just a kind gesture but now it’s actually a full on tribute to the man,” Wren Williams, a General Aviation Pilot participating in the flyover event,

“When I found out that he passed, I thought it would be a shame to cancel, and it became an opportunity and an important responsibility to honor his legacy,” Crider added.

14 planes, including four North American T-Six Texan Warbirds, flew from the Lynchburg Regional Airport and over Farrar’s House on Bedford Avenue.

“It warms my heart to be able to show the family he meant something, these people mattered, they fought for us, and we want to show what little that we can to show our appreciation for them,” Williams said.

The pilots say this event way a great way to get to do what they love all while paying respects to Farrar.

