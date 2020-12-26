Advertisement

Sunny, cold, and breezy again today

Breezy winds keep our feel like temperatures in the 20s and 30s this afternoon.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dangerous wind chills this morning
  • Warmer air expected for Sunday
  • Our next rain chances return on New Year’s Eve

TODAY

Dangerous wind chill continue this morning with feel like temperatures in the mountains ranging from 5° to -15°. Sunny skies are expected through the day with highs in the 30s. Breezy conditions will keep or feel like temperatures in the 20s and 30s later today.

Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9am.
Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 9am.(Grey)

SUNDAY

After another cold start with morning temperatures in the teens and 20s. Sunshine looks to continue, but highs look to climb into the 40s and 50s.

MONDAY-TUESDAY

Calm and warm conditions continue on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. A weak front will move through Monday night bringing temperature down on Tuesday. High on Tuesday lok to be in the upper 30s and 40s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE

At this time models are showing another front moving in for New Year’s Eve. Rain look to be the main for of precipitation with highs in the 50s. Colder air look to move in behind the cold front.

