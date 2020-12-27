Advertisement

3 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Illinois bowling alley

Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on...
Rockford Police are on the scene of an active shooting investigation near Don Carter Lanes on Rockford's east side.(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A gunman opened fire inside an Illinois bowling alley, killing three people and injuring three others Saturday night in what authorities believe was a random attack.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. A subsequent tweet from the police department said a suspect was in custody.

Two of those who were shot were teenagers, O’Shea said.

O’Shea did not immediately release additional information about the victims or the person who was taken into custody. He described the scene as contained and said he did not think any officers fired their weapons while apprehending the person of interest.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

The Rockford Register Star reported that 2020 has been the city’s deadliest year for homicides, according to records that date back to 1965. Thirty-five people have been killed in the city this year, breaking the previous record of 31 in 1996.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Woman found dead near Roanoke home Friday morning
Single digit wind chills possible to the west.
Dangerous wind chill tonight
Two found shot to death in Giles County home

Latest News

Bluefield, VA Holiday Lights Spark Hope For Neighbors
Bluefield, VA Holiday Lights Spark Hope For Neighbors
Late Tuskegee Airman Honored Saturday
Late Tuskegee Airman Honored Saturday
Valley View Mall Reaction From Shopper
Valley View Mall Reaction From Shopper
Flames repeat as Cure Bowl champs with 37-34 victory over #12 Coastal Carolina