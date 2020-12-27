Advertisement

Dry and seasonable for today

Dry, warmer weather pattern returns
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warmer temperatures expected this afternoon
  • Mild conditions continue on Monday
  • Our next rain chances return on New Year’s Eve

SUNDAY

After another cold start afternoon temperatures will warm back to seasonable levels. Highs look to climb into the 40s with a few 50s to the East.

High look to warm a bit this afternoon.
High look to warm a bit this afternoon.(Grey)

MONDAY

Calm and warm conditions continue on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. A weak front will move through Monday night bringing temperature down on Tuesday.

TUESDAY

A few clouds are expected on Tuesday with cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs look to reach the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of Tuesday with more clouds expected. That is because of our next complex system will be developing. Showers look to move in Wednesday night.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (THURSDAY)

At this time models are showing another front moving in for New Year’s Eve. Rain look to be the main for of precipitation with highs in the 50s. Colder air look to move in behind the cold front.

Rain is likely for New Year's Eve.
Rain is likely for New Year's Eve.(Grey)
Rain is likely for New Year's Eve.
Rain is likely for New Year's Eve.(Grey)

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Woman found dead near Roanoke home Friday morning
(AP)
Person flown to hospital after being found shot Friday evening in Pulaski
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Man says he hid in a store in Valley View Mall after the shooting
Coronavirus
Virginia Department of Health reports small increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Sunday Morning Forecast
40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine.
Seasonable weather returns Sunday
Saturday Morning Forecast
Single digit wind chills possible to the west.
Dangerous wind chill tonight