Dry and seasonable for today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmer temperatures expected this afternoon

Mild conditions continue on Monday

Our next rain chances return on New Year’s Eve

SUNDAY

After another cold start afternoon temperatures will warm back to seasonable levels. Highs look to climb into the 40s with a few 50s to the East.

High look to warm a bit this afternoon. (Grey)

MONDAY

Calm and warm conditions continue on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s. A weak front will move through Monday night bringing temperature down on Tuesday.

TUESDAY

A few clouds are expected on Tuesday with cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs look to reach the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of Tuesday with more clouds expected. That is because of our next complex system will be developing. Showers look to move in Wednesday night.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (THURSDAY)

At this time models are showing another front moving in for New Year’s Eve. Rain look to be the main for of precipitation with highs in the 50s. Colder air look to move in behind the cold front.

Rain is likely for New Year's Eve. (Grey)