Flames repeat as Cure Bowl champs with 37-34 victory over #12 Coastal Carolina
The Flames cap their year at 10-1
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Flames grabbed a back-to-back Cure Bowl victory in their second-ever bowl game appearance Saturday against #12 Coastal Carolina with a 37-34 overtime victory from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis rushed for four touchdowns and 137 yards.
