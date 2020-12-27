Flames repeat as Cure Bowl champs with 37-34 victory over #12 Coastal Carolina

ORLANDO, Fla. (WDBJ) - The Flames grabbed a back-to-back Cure Bowl victory in their second-ever bowl game appearance Saturday against #12 Coastal Carolina with a 37-34 overtime victory from Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis rushed for four touchdowns and 137 yards.

The Flames cap their year at 10-1.

