Man says he hid in a store in Valley View Mall after the shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 spoke with Brian Childers, who was at the mall with his wife at the time of the shooting.

He said he heard a pop noise when the gun went off, and everybody started running.

Childers said he came to the mall to return some items and do some shopping with money he got for Christmas. He was walking from American Eagle towards JCPenney, when he heard a pop noise. He walked a few steps further and then saw people running, so he and his wife went inside of American Eagle. There, they were taken to the back of the store, and he said American Eagle employees shut the doors and locked them, until police eventually told them to evacuate.

“The sad part of it is, is it happens all the time, and it was scary at first but now that everything is over, it’s just another incident in the world we live in, and hopefully things will change, hopefully people will realize that this is not the answer,” Childers said.

He said the mall was very busy at the time of the shooting, and he is lucky he and his wife got out safely.

