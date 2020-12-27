Advertisement

One injured, three kids safe after pickup flips along Bedford road

Crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment
Courtesy Bedford Fire Department
Courtesy Bedford Fire Department(Bedford Fire Department)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - One adult and three kids were rescued from an overturned pickup truck Sunday in the 3000 block of Bore Auger Road.

According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment, and were able to safely rescue the three uninjured children from the vehicle. The adult was extricated and suffered minor injuries from the crash.

