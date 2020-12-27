Advertisement

Sheriff: 2 women, 3 girls found dead in Arkansas home

Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.
Two women and three girls were found dead in an Atkins, Ark., home.(Source: KATV/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATKINS, Ark. (AP) — Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas in what authorities said are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins, a city about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones said in a statement. The dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related, he said.

Jones said during a short news conference Saturday that authorities did not immediately have a suspect and that at least some of the people were shot. He did not provide further details.

“At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident, and do not feel that there is any continued danger to the local public,” he said. “We do believe that this is domestic related, possibly.”

Deputies are investigating the deaths with the help of the Arkansas State Police. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall, avoid the area
Woman found dead near Roanoke home Friday morning
(AP)
Person flown to hospital after being found shot Friday evening in Pulaski
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Man says he hid in a store in Valley View Mall after the shooting
Coronavirus
Virginia Department of Health reports small increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Security video from Nashville's The Melting Pot location shows the explosion on Christmas Day.
Nashville explosion caught on restaurant's security video
Suicide bombing suspected in Nashville explosion as investigators search home south of the city
Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home
Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta is an early voting site for the Georgia Senate runoffs.
Early voting underway in Georgia Senate runoff
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
‘Believe in science’: European Union kicks off mass COVID-19 vaccinations