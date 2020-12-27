Advertisement

Virginia Department of Health reports no new COVID numbers since Saturday

COVID-19 Updates
COVID-19 Updates(KTUU)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 329,577 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, December 27, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. There is no update over Saturday’s number.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,149,987 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted as of Sunday, with a 12.2 percent positivity rate over the last week, also the same numbers reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 4,840 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning -- marking no changes in COVID-19 deaths since Friday.

2,495 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19.

29,661 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Coronavirus
Virginia Department of Health reports small increase in COVID-19 cases

