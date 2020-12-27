Advertisement

Wasena home hit by shots late Saturday night

Authorities responded at around 10:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired and property damage
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in the 1200 block of Howbert Avenue SW was the victim of property damage from gunfire late Saturday night, according to Roanoke Police.

It is unknown if this shooting is connected to another incident of any kind.

