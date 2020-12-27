Wasena home hit by shots late Saturday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A home in the 1200 block of Howbert Avenue SW was the victim of property damage from gunfire late Saturday night, according to Roanoke Police.

Authorities responded at around 10:45 p.m. to a report of shots fired and property damage. No arrests were made and no injuries were reported.

It is unknown if this shooting is connected to another incident of any kind.

