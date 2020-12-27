Advertisement

Water main break blocks traffic on Tyler Avenue in Radford

(WDBJ)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are working on a water main that broke on Tyler Avenue, near the intersection of East Main Street, in Radford.

Traffic is expected to have delays from East Main Street to Downey Street on Tyler Avenue.

Customers in the area may experience a disruption in service until the water line is repaired.

Story will be updated.

