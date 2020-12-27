Water main break blocks traffic on Tyler Avenue in Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews are working on a water main that broke on Tyler Avenue, near the intersection of East Main Street, in Radford.

Traffic is expected to have delays from East Main Street to Downey Street on Tyler Avenue.

Customers in the area may experience a disruption in service until the water line is repaired.

Story will be updated.

