A few quiet days before a rainy end to 2020

Strong cold front moves in New Year’s Eve
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:46 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Weak front arrives Monday morning
  • Warmest day of the week is Friday (low 60s)
  • Subtle cool down Tuesday and Wednesday
  • New Year’s Eve/Day look soggy

A weak front will push through the area very early Monday morning with added clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or even freezing drizzle in the Greenbrier Valley. Elsewhere, the only sign the front is entering will be clouds. We’ll see much more sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures cool down behind the front. A soaking rain heads our way Thursday and Friday as highs soar into the lower 60s. We could see 1-2″ of rainfall by Friday night. We quiet down for the weekend.

We'll see increasing sunshine with highs in the 50s.
MONDAY

We start the last week of 2020 with calm and warm conditions with highs in the 40s and 50s. Skies turn partly cloudy during the afternoon.

TUESDAY

A few clouds are expected on Tuesday with cooler afternoon temperatures. Highs look to reach the 40s with plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday looks to be a repeat of Tuesday with more clouds expected. That is because of our next complex system will be developing. Showers look to move in Wednesday night.

The coolest day of the week looks like Tuesday and the warmest day of the week looks like Friday.
NEW YEAR’S EVE & DAY (THURSDAY & FRIDAY)

At this time models are showing another front moving in for New Year’s Eve and lingering into New Year’s Day, adding to an already record-setting soggy year.

The heaviest rain will likely be from Thursday night into Friday morning before slowly tapering off throughout New Year’s Day. Rainfall totals of 1-2″ look likely. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s. Colder air looks to move in behind the cold front.

Rain is likely for New Year's Eve.
Rain is likely for New Year's Eve.
