Advertisement

AP Source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations

23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected.
(WHSV)
By Barry Wilner
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A person with direct knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that the Baltimore Ravens have been fined $250,000 by the NFL for COVID-19 protocols violations.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced. In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the...
Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins after COVID protocol discipline
In this March 13, 2017, file photo, former Major League baseball pitcher and hall of fame...
Baseball Hall of Famer, knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81
Carolina defeats Washington Football Team, 20-13
Liberty players celebrate after defeating Coastal Carolina in overtime with a blocked field...
Liberty Flames repeat as Cure Bowl champs with 37-34 victory over No. 12 Coastal Carolina