AP Source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations

A person with direct knowledge of the punishment tells The Associated Press that the Baltimore Ravens have been fined $250,000 by the NFL for COVID-19 protocols violations.

The team was not docked draft picks for the violations, which led to a coronavirus outbreak and the rescheduling of the Ravens’ Thanksgiving night game against Pittsburgh.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the discipline has not been announced. In Baltimore’s outbreak, 23 players wound up on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list, with several coaches and team personnel also affected.