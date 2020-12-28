Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Bedford County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman reported missing over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they are searching for Linda Peery, 64. Deputies say she may be driving a black or dark blue Chevrolet Impala with a Virginia tag of XXB-9636. The missing person’s report was filed Saturday, December 26.

Anyone with information on Peery’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Arney at 540-586-4800 extension 4063.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.