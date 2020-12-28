Advertisement

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Linda Peery, reported missing from Bedford County
Linda Peery, reported missing from Bedford County(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Deputies in Bedford County are asking for the public’s help finding a woman reported missing over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, they are searching for Linda Peery, 64. Deputies say she may be driving a black or dark blue Chevrolet Impala with a Virginia tag of XXB-9636. The missing person’s report was filed Saturday, December 26.

Anyone with information on Peery’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Arney at 540-586-4800 extension 4063.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

Name released of man killed in Christmas Day crash in Henry County
Rain moves in Thursday and continues into Friday. Some rain may fall heavily at times.
Monday December 28, Midday FastCast
Coronavirus
COVID in Virginia: Increase in new cases drops; positive test percentage rises
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 28, 2020