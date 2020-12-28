Advertisement

COVID in Virginia: Increase in new cases drops; positive test percentage rises

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(WRDW)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 336,175 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, December 28, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,599 from the 333,576 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 3,999 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,168,673 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted as of Monday, with a 12.3% positivity rate over the last week, up from the 12.2% reported over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are 4,861 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Sunday’s count of 4,854.

2,563 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s count of 2,495.

29,782 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
Nashville Chief of Police John Drake speaks at a news conference Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in...
US officials: Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast
(AP)
Wasena home hit by shots late Saturday night

Latest News

Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
Holiday travel raises concern of virus spread
Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies
Twins Abigail and Micaela Miroshnik were born connected at the head in late 2019, a condition...
‘The best present’: Conjoined twins successfully separated celebrate Christmas at home