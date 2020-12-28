COVID in Virginia: Increase in new cases drops; positive test percentage rises

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 336,175 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, December 28, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 2,599 from the 333,576 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 3,999 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

4,168,673 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted as of Monday, with a 12.3% positivity rate over the last week, up from the 12.2% reported over the weekend.

As of Monday, there are 4,861 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Sunday’s count of 4,854.

2,563 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Sunday’s count of 2,495.

29,782 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.