Grayson County Public Schools endure challenging year

INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - When we last saw Kelly Wilmore he was showing us cracks in the wall of Independence Elementary school.

The August earthquake caused more serious damage south of the state line in North Carolina, but it definitely left its mark on Grayson County Public Schools.

“It’s been the most challenging year of my seven, seven and a half as superintendent, no question,” the Superintendent of Schools told WDBJ7 Monday afternoon.

The year included COVID 19 and two rounds of flooding at Fries School.

And the school system is still dealing with the impact of the quake. Aftershocks delayed construction of a new annex behind the high school.

“That has been the main problem, the aftershocks,” Wilmore said. “It’s caused some damage for us and put us behind on some of our projects, but we’ve been very fortunate overall.”

Work to finish shoring up the stage area of the high school gym will begin in May. The price tag from earthquake repairs could top $250,000, but Wilmore said there is more to the story.

“Our staff has done a phenomenal job all around here,” Wilmore said. “Our maintenance guys have done a tremendous job keeping things going. And (I’m) just very pleased. It could be a whole lot worse, so just be glad for the blessings that we have and the things that we’ve been able to do in the last year in Grayson.”

