Advertisement

Harrisonburg Police Department officer and K9 partner announce their retirement

Officer Wright and his K9 partner Doerak have announced their retirement from the Harrisonburg...
Officer Wright and his K9 partner Doerak have announced their retirement from the Harrisonburg Police Department.( | Harrisonburg Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Police Department has announced Officer Tim Wright and his K9 partner Doerak will retire from HPD effective January 1, 2021.

Officer Wright will retire after 25 years of service. According to a press release from HPD, Wright started as a full-time officer in 1996 and has served in the department’s Operation and Special Operations Bureaus.

The release says Wright was a field training officer, a general instructor, field sobriety test instructor, vehicle pursuit intervention technique instructor, a member of the Accident Reconstruction Team, a member of the first cadre of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle pilot team, a member of the Peer Support Team, K9 Master trainer and spent 19 years as a Police K9 handler.

Doerak has been on the police force and partnered with Wright for six years, and is directly responsible for 192 arrests, seizing over $31,900 of drug money, had over 300 drug detection deployments and 11 evidence searches, according to the release.

Wright and Doerak plan to enjoy retirement by spending more time with their family.

Officer Tim Wright and K9 partner Doerak.
Officer Tim Wright and K9 partner Doerak.(Harrisonburg Police Department)

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

AP Source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations
Vaccination of Roanoke first responders going smoothly
President signs off on $600 checks, House expected to vote on increased payments
Police identify woman shot to death in Roanoke; no arrest made
Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va....
Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with ‘horse slots’