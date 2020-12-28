Man arrested for Roanoke stabbing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for malicious wounding in connection with a stabbing Monday.

Roanoke Police responded to calls of a disorder in the 1100 block of 12th St SE. They found people arguing in the street. While sorting that out, according to a police spokesperson, a man walked into a hospital with stab wounds that police were told were non-life-threatening.

Police determined the stabbing happened at the 12th Street address, and that’s where they found and arrested Aaron Gallant, 67.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.