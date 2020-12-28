Advertisement

Man arrested for Roanoke stabbing

Aaron Gallant mugshot
Aaron Gallant mugshot(Roanoke City Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been arrested for malicious wounding in connection with a stabbing Monday.

Roanoke Police responded to calls of a disorder in the 1100 block of 12th St SE. They found people arguing in the street. While sorting that out, according to a police spokesperson, a man walked into a hospital with stab wounds that police were told were non-life-threatening.

Police determined the stabbing happened at the 12th Street address, and that’s where they found and arrested Aaron Gallant, 67.

An investigation into the incident is still underway.

