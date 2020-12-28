Advertisement

Name released of man killed in Christmas Day crash in Henry County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash from Friday evening.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 6:43 p.m. in the 2600 block of Route 58.

The driver of a 2003 Lincoln LS had run off the right side of the road and down an embankment, and hit several trees.

The driver, Morris Hairston, 51, of Martinsville, was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died. He had not been wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

