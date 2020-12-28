Advertisement

Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with ‘horse slots’

For the first time, northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreading throughout the state.
Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va....
Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va. (AP Photo/Matthew Barakat)(Matthew Barakat | AP)
By Matthew Barakat
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) - For the first time, northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreading throughout the state.

Early next month, Rosie’s Gaming is opening a facility with 150 slot-type machines in Dumfries in southern Prince William County. For all practical purposes, the machines play like slot machines.

Technically, though, the outcome of the wager is tied to the results of old horse races.

While the facility hopes to be a significant draw for the northern Virginia market, the vast majority of northern Virginians are closer to the massive MGM casino in Maryland.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) throws the ball against the...
Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins after COVID protocol discipline
Officer Wright and his K9 partner Doerak have announced their retirement from the Harrisonburg...
Harrisonburg Police Department officer and K9 partner announce their retirement
Linda Peery, reported missing from Bedford County
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Name released of man killed in Christmas Day crash in Henry County