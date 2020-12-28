Police identify woman shot to death in Roanoke; no arrest made

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman shot to death Friday.

Brianna Stevens, 26 of Roanoke, was found when officers responded to reports of a person down Christmas morning in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. Police found her outside a home; paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police consider the case a homicide; no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

