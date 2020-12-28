Advertisement

Police identify woman shot to death in Roanoke; no arrest made

(fergregory - stock.adobe.com)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman shot to death Friday.

Brianna Stevens, 26 of Roanoke, was found when officers responded to reports of a person down Christmas morning in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW. Police found her outside a home; paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police consider the case a homicide; no one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

AP Source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations
Vaccination of Roanoke first responders going smoothly
President signs off on $600 checks, House expected to vote on increased payments
Rick Casagrande, general manager of Rosie's, poses Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Dumfries, Va....
Northern Virginia gets a taste of gaming with ‘horse slots’