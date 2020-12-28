Advertisement

Roanoke County officers called to mental health-related incident

Roanoke County Police are at an incident on Dogwood Avenue.
Roanoke County Police are at an incident on Dogwood Avenue.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Assistant Chief Chuck Mason said officers are assisting with a mental health-related situation.

Mason said police got a call Sunday night for a wellness check at a house on Dogwood Avenue near Salem. When police arrived on scene, an individual was armed and passed out. He awakened when police arrived and became hostile. He had other weapons. Mason said he is not currently cooperating with police, but they have negotiators on scene to try and communicate with him.

“This is a situation or a type of situation we deal with, unfortunately, very often. First and foremost, we’re going to try communication, just talk him down, and that very well could take some time,” Mason said.

Officers are treating this situation as a mental health one rather than a criminal one, but Mason said it is still considered dangerous, since the individual is armed.

Roanoke County Officers said they were getting a drone to the scene, and a SWAT team is there.

Mason said they hope to talk the man out of the house peacefully and resolve this incident without any violence. They are working to take the man into custody for a mental health evaluation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Man hid in store in Valley View Mall after shooting
Woman found dead near Roanoke home Friday morning
(AP)
Person flown to hospital after being found shot Friday evening in Pulaski
Coronavirus
Virginia Department of Health reports small increase in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Courtesy Bedford Fire Department
One injured, three kids safe after pickup flips along Bedford road
(AP)
Wasena home hit by shots late Saturday night
Valley View Shooting Saturday Night
Valley View Shooting Saturday Night
COVID-19 Updates
Virginia Department of Health: Almost 4,000 new COVID cases since Saturday