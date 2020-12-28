Roanoke County officers called to mental health-related incident

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Assistant Chief Chuck Mason said officers are assisting with a mental health-related situation.

Mason said police got a call Sunday night for a wellness check at a house on Dogwood Avenue near Salem. When police arrived on scene, an individual was armed and passed out. He awakened when police arrived and became hostile. He had other weapons. Mason said he is not currently cooperating with police, but they have negotiators on scene to try and communicate with him.

“This is a situation or a type of situation we deal with, unfortunately, very often. First and foremost, we’re going to try communication, just talk him down, and that very well could take some time,” Mason said.

Officers are treating this situation as a mental health one rather than a criminal one, but Mason said it is still considered dangerous, since the individual is armed.

Roanoke County Officers said they were getting a drone to the scene, and a SWAT team is there.

Mason said they hope to talk the man out of the house peacefully and resolve this incident without any violence. They are working to take the man into custody for a mental health evaluation.

