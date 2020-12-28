Roanoke Mayor reacts to Valley View Mall Shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say still no arrests have been made. They say the one individual injured in the shooting has a non-life threatening injury and the condition has not changed.

WDBJ7 spoke with the Roanoke Mayor Monday about the shooting. He said he is concerned and frustrated with the violence in the mall.

“I’m confident with the work of our police chief, our commonwealth’s attorney, the federal authorities, we’re going to really find out who did this and we’re going to continue to work to keep our citizens safe from this senseless, senseless violence,” Mayor Sherman Lea said.

Mayor Lea hopes the public can help authorities identify the Valley View Mall shooter.

