Advertisement

Roanoke Mayor reacts to Valley View Mall Shooting

A Shooting in Valley View Mall in Roanoke took place Saturday night.
A Shooting in Valley View Mall in Roanoke took place Saturday night.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say still no arrests have been made. They say the one individual injured in the shooting has a non-life threatening injury and the condition has not changed.

WDBJ7 spoke with the Roanoke Mayor Monday about the shooting. He said he is concerned and frustrated with the violence in the mall.

“I’m confident with the work of our police chief, our commonwealth’s attorney, the federal authorities, we’re going to really find out who did this and we’re going to continue to work to keep our citizens safe from this senseless, senseless violence,” Mayor Sherman Lea said.

Mayor Lea hopes the public can help authorities identify the Valley View Mall shooter.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ7
One taken to hospital after shooting at Valley View Mall
A shooting happened Saturday night at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Customers shelter in stores during Valley View Mall shooting
President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver...
Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
Roanoke Co. SWAT finds man dead inside home following Sunday night incident

Latest News

Clint Colquhoun says his face mask and those around him helped him to safety.
Deaf man details how employees helped pull him to safety during mall shooting
Mayor Talks About The Shooting At Valley View
Mayor Talks About The Shooting At Valley View
Aaron Gallant mugshot
Man arrested for Roanoke stabbing
AP Source: NFL fines Ravens $250,000 for COVID violations