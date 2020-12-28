Advertisement

South Africa on verge of new virus rules as it hits 1M cases

Ramaphosa is expected to announce a return to restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the disease.
Members of the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society prepare the body of a person who died from...
Members of the Saaberie Chishty Burial Society prepare the body of a person who died from COVID-19 at the Avalon Cemetery in Lenasia, Johannesburg Saturday Dec. 26, 2020. South Africa’s health minister has announced an “alarming rate of spread” in the country, with more than 14,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 400 deaths reported Wednesday. It was the largest single-day increase in cases. (AP Photo/Shiraaz Mohamed)(Shiraaz Mohamed | AP)
By Andrew Meldrum
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s COVID-19 spike has taken the country to more than 1 million confirmed cases on Sunday and President Cyril Ramaphosa called an emergency meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council. Medical experts say the country’s new variant of the coronavirus, 501.V2, is more contagious and has quickly become dominant in many areas of the resurgence.

With South Africa’s hospitals reaching capacity and no sign of the new surge reaching a peak, Ramaphosa is expected to announce a return to restrictive measures designed to slow the spread of the disease.

South Africa announced a cumulative total of 1,004,431 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday evening. That number includes 26,735 deaths in a country of 60 million people.

