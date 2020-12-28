Still no arrests made a day after Valley View Mall shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Still no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at Valley View Mall in Roanoke Saturday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Sunday, folks are sharing their experiences on what it was like to be in the mall when the gun was fired.

“That experience was kind of traumatic for me in a sense, I’ve never seen nothing like that before,” Shopper Brandon Emmons said.

What started as a peaceful night for Emmons and many others, turned hectic. He came to the mall to relax and enjoy some food from Chick-fil-A, when everything went awry.

“We heard like a pow,” Emmons said.

Soon, he saw kids and then adults running.

“That’s when I started to pay attention to it, and at the same time stores just started to shut down all the stores, and it got pretty serious at that point,” he said.

Chick-fil-A managers closed their doors and rushed him and other customers to the back, where they waited for around half an hour.

Outside of the mall, multiple agencies flooded the parking lot, before going in.

Police Chief Sam Roman said Saturday night: “We have officers inside the mall formed up in teams systematically going through the mall to ensure that there is no existing threat within the mall.”

He said the shooting stemmed from an argument.

“Between two different groups of people, and during that incident, shots were fired,” Chief Roman said.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police believe those involved in the shooting knew each other, so the act was not random, but still frightening for many, like Brian Childers.

“We had come out of American Eagle headed out to JCPenne,y and we heard one pop . . . It was scary at first, but now that everything is over, it’s just another incident in the world we live in,” Childers said.

“It’s a wake up call for me to really take my life serious because you never know when your last day is,” Emmons said.

