President signs off on $600 checks, House expected to vote on increased payments

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Relief is on the way for Virginia families struggling financially through the COVID pandemic.

But just how much will be included in a new round of stimulus checks is still up in the air.

A week ago, Congress came to terms on $900 billion in coronavirus relief. That included $600 stimulus checks for individuals.

The President signed that legislation Sunday night, but Monday night, at the request of the President, the House is set to vote to possibly increase the amount of money in those stimulus checks to $2,000.

According to Congressman Morgan Griffith’s office, the latest vote on the stimulus checks is set for 7:00 Monday night.

“It’s highly unregular to not only be totally silent, let your staff work, and then come out against what is presented. This is unprecedented,” said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton.

The stimulus bill also includes federal unemployment benefits of up to $300 per week until at least March 14.

It also revives the Paycheck Protection Program, dedicating $284 billion toward forgivable loans for businesses.

“When you look at the reality of those on Main Street that are hurting so much, and in neighborhoods and homes, and we’re concerned about unemployment benefits ending, you can see why something is absolutely better than nothing, but if you take a 30,000-foot view, this is a terrible legislation, quite frankly,” said Denton.

The nationwide eviction moratorium has also been extended by a month until the end of January as lawmakers signed off on $25 billion in emergency assistance to renters.

The stimulus bill also adds $20 billion for purchasing COVID vaccines, $8 billion for vaccine distribution, and $20 billion to assist states with COVID testing.

